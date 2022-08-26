Andrea Teo, Singapore’s ‘Queen of Comedy’, passes away

(Photo: CNA)

Andrea Teo, the creative mind behind some of Singapore’s most beloved television sitcoms, died of cancer on 25 August at the age of 56, CNA reports.

Ms Teo’s most popular sitcoms included Under One Roof and Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd. Her work won a slew of awards, including multiple Asian TV Awards and an International Emmy.

“The laughter is quiet today as Singapore’s ‘Queen of Comedy’ has passed away after two years of illness,” said a statement from the Under One Roof family that was released to the media.

“Andrea established the English sitcom genre in Singapore as a mainstay of local entertainment with programmes like Happy Belly, Three Rooms, My Grandson The Doctor, Money and Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, where she trained and nurtured a whole generation of local TV directors, production coordinators and scriptwriters.”

Mediacorp issued a statement, saying: ‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former colleague, Andrea Teo. She will be dearly missed by all who have worked with her.”

Woon Tai Ho, former CEO of MediaCorp News, paid tribute to Ms Teo on Facebook, calling her a “media whiz”. “She was also an accomplished musician, a true renaissance woman, creative in many other ways,” he wrote.