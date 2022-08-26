Australia’s SBS on the hunt for new podcast ideas

(Photo: SBS)

Public broadcaster SBS is calling out to Australian podcasters to submit ideas showcasing originality and diverse storytelling, as it looks to build on its podcast offering providing news, information and entertainment in more than 60 languages.

Submissions are open to podcasters with all levels of experience and can be in any language or be multilingual. Shortlisted submissions will be invited to work with the SBS Audio & Language podcast team to further develop the idea, with new podcast commissions announced later this year.

David Hua, Director of Audio and Language Content at SBS, said the podcast call out is an exciting opportunity to hear a range of ideas and voices exploring new areas and topics.

“As SBS’s audio offering continues to grow, we are increasingly focused on using podcasts as an engaging way to tell diverse stories and share new ideas.

“We were amazed by the distinctive and compelling pitches received during last year’s call outs, resulting in podcasts such as Bad Taste, Colours of Cricket, Noongar Wellbeing, Our Deaf Ways and My First Year on Aussie Soil and we are eagerly anticipating a fresh round of ideas that align with SBS’s Charter and purpose.

“As Australia’s multicultural and Indigenous broadcaster, SBS is committed to ensuring all Australians hear their stories reflected and on demand audio is a key opportunity to showcase this.”

SBS currently produces podcasts in more than 60 languages, with more than 45 million unique downloads in 2020.

Submissions are now open and will close on 12 September 2022. All ideas must be submitted via the online form on the SBS website: https://www.sbs.com.au/podcastpitch.

To explore the full range of SBS’s existing podcasts, download the SBS Radio app.