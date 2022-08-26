Malaysia’s RTM airs documentary series on sporting greats

Malaysia’s national broadcaster RTM is airing a special documentary series on the country’s former sports champions to mark the 65th Independence Day on 31 August.

The six-part series, titled Jaguh Sukan Negara, is being shown on the broadcaster’s sports channel, Sukan RTM, for six days from 25 August, the

New Straits Times reports.

It features 12 local sports champions from the 1960s to the 1990s sharing their life stories, struggles and achievements in their respective sporting fields.

Each episode, airing at 10.30am, highlights two sports personalities presented through interviews, news footage, flashbacks and old photos.

The sports covered are swimming, football, sprinting, hockey, cycling and badminton.

The sports stars featured include swimmers Nurul Huda Abdullah and Jeffrey Ong, sprinters Datuk Mumtaz Jaffar and G Shanti, cyclists Ng Joo Ngan and Daud Ibrahim and badminton players Datuk Rosalind Singha Ang and Sylvia Ng.