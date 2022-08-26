VOV-Vietnam and Thailand’s PRD to strengthen ties

(Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s public radio broadcaster, VOV and the Public Relations Department (PRD) of Thailand have agreed on measures to step up cooperation, the Vietnam News Agency reports.

The agreement came during the 10th meeting of their Joint Technical Committee in Bangkok on 19 August.

PRD operates the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT). NBT Radio (Radio Thailand) handles AM and FM bands for local listening and shortwave frequencies for overseas listeners. Its services are also available online.

The meeting was co-chaired by VOV Deputy Director General Ngo Minh Hien and PRD Deputy Director General Sudruetai Lertkasem. It took place at a time when both Vietnam and Thailand are on the path of post-COVID recovery and development.

The two sides agreed to continue with the exchange of reporters, technicians and delegations at all levels to share experience, as well as products.

They said despite the pandemic, cooperation in radio and television has been successfully maintained.

In his remarks, Mr Hien expressed his hope that the cooperation between VOV and PRD will contribute to boosting the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Thailand.

The two sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of their agreements.