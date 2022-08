Wael Jassar – Famed Lebanese star

Wael Jassar has been very known in the Arab world since 2001. In 2020, he was chosen by the Arab-European Center for Human Rights and International Law to be the ambassador of peace and goodwill in recognition of his humanitarian, social and artistic efforts.

Song list:

1. Hob Fi Albina Daragat

2. Ana Binseheb

3. Ajmal Hobb

4. Khallini Zikra

5. Intibih A Halak

6. Ghariba L Nass

7. Bitlabbak

8. Bitiwhashini

Photo:Radio Liban