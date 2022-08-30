Jeff Tan wins Mediacorp’s Star Voice contest

(Photo: Mediacorp)

Jeff Tan has won The Star Voice, a six-week-long talent contest run by Singapore’s Mediacorp.

In the Grand Final, the 29-year-old audio-visual journalist beat fellow finalists Joey Tay and Jensen Wang with an impressive display of wit and eloquence. He walked away with S$80,000 (US$57,000) worth of prizes and a one-year contract with Mediacorp.

The Grand Final on 25 August was the climax to a competition which had audiences and fans journeying alongside the contestants on weekly challenges and knockout elimination rounds.

The Star Voice is a reality talent hunt competition that looks to shine a spotlight on local talents and offer them the opportunity to fulfil their passion in radio broadcasting and hosting.

It is also part of Mediacorp’s commitment to discover and nurture talents, while showcasing their skills through its media network.

The votes of four judges formed 80 percent of the results with the remaining 20 percent made up of voting from DJs across Mediacorp’s radio stations. The contest attracted close to 1,000 applicants.