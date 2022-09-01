Media heavyweights converge on Seoul for BCWW

(Photo: Yonhap)

The BroadCast WorldWide convention, also known as BCWW, has returned to an in-person format, running from 31 August to 2 August in Seoul, KBS World reports.

After three years of online-only events, the convention is welcoming representatives from companies in 38 countries, including Amazon Prime, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal and Asia’s biggest media group, PCCW.

Billed as Asia’s largest broadcasting content market, BCWW is viewed as one of the main drivers of ‘Korean Wave’ media exports.

Much of the focus is expected to be on the buying and selling of Korean content, given its wide popularity in Asia.

From Korea, attendees include the three main broadcasters, including KBS, as well as CJ E&M, Chorokbaem Media, producer of the hit JTBC show ‘My Liberation Notes’ and Astory, which produced the popular drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’.