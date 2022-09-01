Sri Lankan court orders progress report on SLRC case

Colombo’s Chief Magistrate has ordered the Sri Lankan police to submit a progress report on investigations into the forced entry to the national broadcaster, SLRC, on 13 July.

He issued the order on 29 August after police told his court the investigations were yet to be concluded. He instructed police to produce their progress report on 26 September.

One of the suspects, Dhaniz Ali, was arrested for allegedly entering SLRC by force and disrupting its broadcast. He has been released on bail. Several other suspects are also being investigated.

The incident took place during widespread protests against then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Mr Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on 13 July and resigned as President the following day.