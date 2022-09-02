All India Radio News Services Division gets new DG

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

A senior Indian Information Service officer, Dr Vasudha Gupta, has been appointed Director General of the News Services Division of public broadcaster All India Radio, with effect from 1 September.

Dr Gupta, who joined the government service in 1989, has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for more than 32 years.

Before her new appointment, she served as Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB).

During her stint at PIB, she played an instrumental role in devising and implementing information dissemination methods during the COVID pandemic.

She is credited with leading the important initiative of developing a feedback dashboard for the government across various media platforms and establishing a fact-check system for the government.

A Ph.D. in Finance from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Dr Gupta helped in the introduction of social media platforms in regional languages through All India Radio while she was Additional Director General in AIR (News).