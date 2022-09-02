Assisting Pacific media important, says ABC MD

(Photo: FBC)

The Managing Director of ABC Australia, David Anderson, has stressed the importance of assisting the media in the Pacific.

Mr Anderson was speaking during a visit to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) in Suva on 31 August with a senior ABC team.

He said the ABC was continuing to build relations with FBC, particularly in advancing the work of the media.

“It’s really important for us as a nation and it’s important for people in the Pacific. We are always looking to help wherever we can, including by providing training.”

“We are always looking for great stories to come out of the Pacific, told by the people of the Pacific.”

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said a number of areas had been identified where the two broadcasters could work together, including news, production and technical areas.

He said Mr Anderson’s visit would strengthen relations to ensure greater collaboration between the two.

The chief of ABC Asia Pacific News, Matthew O’Sullivan, said the visit was crucial to ensuring the ABC worked closely with the media in the Pacific to tell stories of the region.

”We are here to listen, learn and to know how Fiji has come out of the pandemic and how we might be able to work together.”