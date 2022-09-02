CMG presents programmes on China in the New Era

(Photo: CGTN)

China Media Group and its English-language international channel CGTN are releasing a series of feature stories about China in the New Era.

CGTN and CMG’s European and Latin American Languages Programming Centre have introduced more than 15 quality productions in multiple languages to global audiences.

Major programmes include a show entitled ‘China in a Decade’, which captures the changes that Chinese people have experienced in the past 10 years. CGTN explores the stories and the cultural foundation of the Chinese through quotes from ancient Chinese literature in five different languages.

‘Latin Youth in Rural China’ documents three young Latin Americans’ field trip to China’s southwestern province of Sichuan to investigate the country’s rural development model.

In ‘The China Path: A Panoramic Decoding’, world leaders and global thinkers decode China’s path by sharing their insights on the governance of the country.

The programmes include interactive offerings like ‘The Song, Painted’, which decodes traditional Chinese aesthetics depicted in Song Dynasty paintings.

The 2022 China Documentary Festival is another highlight. Ambassadors from Benin, Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, Tanzania and Zimbabwe witnessed the official launch.

These stories can be found and watched on CGTN’s official website, CGTN.com, its social media platforms and the CGTN app.