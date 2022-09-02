RNZ extends its Pacific analogue shortwave service

(Photo: RNZ)

RNZ Pacific has resumed its analogue shortwave service to the Pacific region between the hours of 5am and 9am New Zealand time after a six-year break.

The resumption of the service on 1 September allows listeners in remote locations with a domestic shortwave radio to hear RNZ Pacific 24 hours a day, made possible with extra funding from the New Zealand government.

The analogue service during the breakfast period was stopped in 2016.

RNZ Pacific will run three different frequencies at various times: at 5am NZT on 7425 kilohertz, at 6am on 9700 kilohertz and at 8am on 11725.

See here for a full schedule of RNZ Pacific’s shortwave frequencies.

RNZ Pacific says its DRM digital shortwave service during breakfast hours will continue for its partner stations around the Pacific region.

It says its Pacific flagship daily current affairs programme Pacific Waves is widely listened to across the region and is also broadcast by the BBC Pacific Service.