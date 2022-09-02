SBS Gagana Samoan to be broadcast on ABC Radio Australia

SBS Radio and ABC Radio Australia have launched a collaboration that will expand in-language news and information for audiences across the Pacific.

Under a new content-sharing agreement, SBS Radio content from the SBS Gagana Samoa programme will be carried on Australia’s international broadcaster, ABC Radio Australia.

Claire M. Gorman, ABC Head of International Services, described the ABC/SBS collaboration as an important commitment to Pacific audiences.

“For more than 80 years, Radio Australia has been speaking with communities across the Pacific and our service has evolved to include online and digital platforms. This agreement with SBS will increase the availability of in-language content for the benefit of our Pacific audiences,” she said.

Under the agreement, SBS Gagana Samoan will be heard in the Samoan capital Apia and across the Pacific region on ABC Radio Australia.

Produced by SBS Radio in Sydney, the SBS Gagana Samoan team creates content for radio and online, from an Australian perspective across a range of issues important to Samoan language speakers.

David Hua, SBS Director of Audio and Language Content, said the multilingual public broadcaster was pleased to be partnering with ABC Radio Australia to help expand the reach of its content into the Pacific.

“We already see interest in our digital stories from outside of Australia and we are very pleased that content, such as SBS Samoan, will have an expanded reach across the Pacific under this arrangement.

“This deal sees both public broadcasters highlighting their various strengths and working together in a way which benefits overseas audiences with unique and trusted in-language content from an Australian perspective.”

For ways to listen to SBS Samoan news on ABC Radio Australia in countries across the Pacific region go to Radio Australia – Frequencies.

SBS Samoan language programmes can be heard 10pm-11pm every Wednesday and Sunday on SBS Radio, and as a podcast and on demand and via the SBS Radio app and at SBS Gagana Samoa.