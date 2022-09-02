Second edition of Together for Peace Media Awards launched

The ABU has launched the second edition of the ABU/UNESCO Together for Peace Media Awards.

The competition is open to broadcasting organisations/production houses and independent producers from across the globe. They are invited to submit radio, TV and digital media programmes that promote positive peace. The call for entries opens on 15 September 2022 and closes on 15 January 2023.

This ground-breaking competition was established in 2021 by the ABU and UNESCO Bangkok Office.

T4P Media Awards highlight and promote the crucial role of independent, ethical journalism and citizens’ media literacy for building positive peace in the minds of men and women. Positive peace is not just the absence of conflicts and war but striving for equitable and fair societies that have a respectful and sustainable approach to nature.

The T4P Media Awards will honour innovative and creative radio, TV and digital media content, which informs and educates audiences on best practices of building positive peace in three critical areas that have increasing urgency in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and “building back better” from the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous disasters exacerbated by the climate crisis:

Transformative Education

Humanity’s Relationship with Nature, including coping with climate change and biodiversity loss

Living Well with Diversity, fostering human flourishing and intercultural understanding

The Awards will be presented during the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention to be held in early 2023.

On 15 September, the ABU will provide access to the entry form, competition rules and topics covered by the awards.

Glimpses of last year’s virtual Awards Ceremony can be accessed here.

The ABU encourages you to join the movement to use media as a powerful factor in building bridges between nations and bringing people of the world together.