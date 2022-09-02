Singapore’s CNA launches new digital audio strategy

(Photo: Calvin Oh, CNA)

CNA Singapore has launched a new digital audio strategy that involves live radio, original podcasts and repurposed audio content from some of its award-winning programmes.

New podcasts include Money Talks, Work It, which navigates the issues around work and career, and CNA Correspondent, which goes behind the scenes to see how its journalists cover stories in Asia.

There is also content on books and health matters along with a wide range of news bulletins.

Over the past two years, CNA’s signature news podcast, Heart of the Matter, has seen steady growth in listenership – peaking during COVID-19, as audiences sought out expert perspectives on a fast-moving virus.

Crispina Robert, Senior Editor, CNA Podcasts, said the aim of the new strategy was to offer choice.

“You can – and should – read what transpired in a major news conference involving key announcements. You can watch a bulletin on TV, read it online or hear it on live radio,” she said.

“But now, you also have the option to listen to people who know the topic deeply, offering their perspectives – anywhere, anytime, on the go. These add another layer of depth to issues that don’t have neat answers.

“People are tired from too much screen time. They want to listen to content while they cook, exercise, walk. Instead of just music, they want to learn something new, take comfort in someone’s story or be inspired to do things differently.”

All CNA’s audio products are available on the CNA app, website and the MeListen app.