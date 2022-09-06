Japan’s NHK highlights latest research on its IBC website

(Photo: NHK STRL)

Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, is presenting some of its latest technological research on its IBC 2022 NHK Showcase Website.

IBC 2022, a major broadcasting trade show, is being held face-to-face in Amsterdam on 9-12 September after being staged virtually for the past two years because of the pandemic.

NHK’s Science & Technology Research Laboratories, STRL, has set up a website for the event to highlight its latest research work.

The research projects including multi-layer coding technologies for advanced broadcasting services, a head-mounted display that will enable users to view natural 3D VR images and real-time streaming of immersive 3D content that can be used for future live broadcasts.

Also highlighted is research on personalising data services while maintaining privacy, technology for generating sign language computer graphics for news bulletins and a short movie on STRL’s future vision 2030-2040.

NHK STRL is Japan’s only research organisation dedicated to broadcast technology. Its role is to build a richer broadcasting culture from a research and development viewpoint.