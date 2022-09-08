China Media Group to produce feed for 2024 Paris Olympics

(Photo: CMG)

China Media Group has signed an agreement with Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) to produce an international feed for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

CMG will produce the international broadcast feed for four sports: gymnastics, table tennis, badminton and sports climbing.

The agreement was signed in an online ceremony on 5 September attended by CMG President Shen Haixiong and OBS CEO Yiannis Exarchos.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Shen said the agreement reflected the IOC and OBS fully recognising CMG’s technological and broadcasting capacity.

CMG pioneered the production of 8K feeds for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. It applied the self-developed ultra-high-speed orbit camera system and AIK technology in production.

The Beijing Winter Olympics attracted billions of viewers with CMG’s cross-media coverage.