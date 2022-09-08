Pakistan satellite TV channels urged to exercise editorial control

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has again warned satellite TV channels of strict legal action for airing any content against state institutions.

The media watchdog referred to its earlier directives for licensees to refrain from telecasting any content in any manner against state institutions, Pakistan Today reports.

It expressed “grave concern” that satellite TV channels were continuously violating PEMRA’s directives and ignoring principles laid down by the country’s Supreme Court.

It said channels, while covering public gatherings and speeches, should exercise editorial control and use a time delay mechanism to ensure “undesirable views or statements” were expunged.

Earlier, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association said that while it had always supported freedom of expression and freedom of the media, it condemned disinformation.