Rugby commentator Willie Los’e dies aged 55

(Photo: Sky Sport NZ)

Willie Los’e, a well-known rugby commentator on New Zealand radio and television, has died at the age of 55.

Mr Los’e died in South Africa where he was due to commentate on the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament, The New Zealand Herald reports.

He was a host with Radio Sport and ZB, and a rugby commentator for Gold Sport and Sky TV.

“Willie was a long-serving and highly-regarded member of the Sky Sport commentary team and the wider Sky family,” Sky Sport NZ said.

A former rugby player, Mr Los’e played for the New Zealand under-21 side and later captained Tonga at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, playing in all three pool games.