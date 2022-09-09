Australian footy TV rights reach new record

The Australian Football League has sold its TV rights for a record Australian broadcast deal of A$4.5 billion (US$3.05 billion) over seven years to Foxtel and the Seven Network.

The previous deal, signed during the COVID-19 pandemic, was worth A$473 million for each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons, ABC News reports.

The new deal is worth A$643 million per year.

“This partnership is an incredible result, unprecedented and the biggest in Australian sport,” AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said.

From 2025, Seven will show at least three games per week on free-to-air channels, while pay-TV operator Foxtel and its streaming arm Kayo Sports will broadcast all nine matches a round under the new agreement.

All AFL finals will be on free-to-air TV, while Seven will also show all 15 Thursday night games.

“The combination of Seven and Foxtel is by far and away the best for any sport,” Seven’s chief executive James Warburton said.

The AFL sought bids from other consortiums including Nine and its streaming arm Stan, and the Ten Network and Paramount +.

Foxtel has been broadcasting the AFL since 2002, while Seven has been broadcasting the game continuously since 2007.