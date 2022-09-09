China’s CMG promises a high-tech Mid-Autumn Festival Gala

(Photo: CMG)

China Media Group says it will use cutting-edge technologies in its annual Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, which takes place on 10 September.

The gala will be held in Zhangjiagang, Suzhou in east China’s Jiangsu Province.

CMG will send the 4K/8K UHD OB vans that participated in the broadcast of the Beijing Winter Olympics to produce programmes for the event. It says technological effects will be the highlight of the gala.

The event will feature song and dance, symphony and opera art, interspersed with comedy sketches. The local Suzhou culture will be highlighted.

The gala will be broadcast to global audiences at 8 pm Beijing time on 10 September via different CMG channels and radio frequencies, as well as overseas social media platforms.

Over 200 large UHD screens will also be set up in more than 22 municipalities and provinces, including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangdong, Fujian, Zhejiang, Sichuan, Shandong, Jilin and Liaoning.