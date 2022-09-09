IBC returns as a face-to-face show

IBC, a major trade show for the broadcasting industry, has returned as a face-to-face event in Amsterdam after being held virtually for the past two years.

The content and technology show opened on 9 September and consists of a conference on 9-10 September and an exhibition on 9-12 September.

The conference programme will take a fresh look at the industry from three perspectives: Shifting Business Models, Transformative Technology and People Making Waves in our Industry.

The keynote speaker on 10 September is Nonny de la Peña, a pioneer in the field of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR).

The organisers say more than 1,000 exhibitors are taking part in the exhibition.

Last year’s IBC in-person event was cancelled amid concerns about the COVID situation in the Netherlands and feedback from the exhibitor and visitor community.