China celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with TV gala

(Photo: CCTV)

China Media Group brought romance and high-tech excitement to its annual Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, shown throughout the country and worldwide.

The show on 10 September lasted two hours, starting at 8pm Beijing time. It invited viewers to spend a captivating, heart-warming and romantic Mid-Autumn Festival, CGTN reports.

The gala presented a high-quality cultural feast and featured nearly 30 programmes. Among them was the first Mid-Autumn Festival in space.

Shenzhou-14 astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe spent the festival on board China’s space station. They recorded a video for the gala, sending their Mid-Autumn wishes and a “lucky star” to the Chinese people worldwide.

A star in Liu Yang’s hand flew to the hands of guest performer Li Yuchun onstage at the gala with the help of special effects technology, creating a visual link between those near and far.

This year, for the first time, the show was broadcast live on ultra-high definition public screens in more than 70 cities nationwide.

It was also broadcast through overseas media, including Sinovision, KTSF Channel 26, Charming China IPTV in Canada, NICONICO, China Arab TV and Switch TV in Kenya.