FBC’s Sports Channel goes HD

(Photo: FBC)

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation says its Sports Channel is the first in the country and the region to switch to high-definition quality following the launch on 12 September.

The Minister for Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (pictured), said the transition was commendable given that Fiji was a sports-driven country, providing high-quality services to every Fijian.

It meant people could now watch sports with a lot more clarity and it ensured service delivery was continuing to improve, he said.

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said a lot of work had been carried out with Walesi, Fiji’s cable and satellite service provider, to enable the sports channel to be available on HD.

He said the idea was to get this ready in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which starts on 20 November and for which FBC has the rights.