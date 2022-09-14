IBC makes successful return as in-person show

(Photo: IBC)

The broadcasting trade show IBC welcomed 37,000 visitors from 170 countries as it returned to an in-person show in Amsterdam on 9-12 September for the first time since 2019, RadioWorld reports.

That compares to a pre-pandemic attendance of about 56,400 in 2019.

Organisers said approximately 1,000 exhibitors showcased their latest technology and innovations at the show.

“The quality of visitors has been outstanding and there was a real sense of positivity,” said Michael Crimp, IBC’s chief executive officer.

As well as many long-standing supporters of the show returning to Amsterdam, IBC welcomed a number of debutantes this year.

Unfortunately, some attendees were caught up in the chaos at Schiphol Airport, which has seen problems throughout the summer. Around 80 flights were cancelled and 650 delayed on 12 September due to poor levels of staffing at the security checks.

Meanwhile, organisers have revealed next year’s event will take place on 15–18 September 2023.

IBC Director Steve Connolly said: “On the second day, stand rebooking for next year’s show was already in such heavy demand that we’ve expanded the show footprint for IBC 2023 to include an additional hall not used this year.”