Two NHK STRL colleagues win awards

(Photo: Left: Kurita Taiichiro; right: Ito Fumihito – NHK STRL)

Ito Fumihito, Principal Research Engineer at NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories (NHK STRL), has been presented with an Encouragement Award by the International Telecommunications Union Association of Japan.

The award recognises his creation of contributory documents that proposed details on a wireless system used in the creation of ultra-high-resolution programmes (such as 4K and 8K), bringing them into line with the international standards for wireless systems used for broadcast programme productions such as live broadcasts (ITU-R Recommendation F.1777 and Recommendation M.1824).

The award is also in recognition of his study group activities (ITU-R WP5A, WP5C, and SG5).

Separately, Kurita Taiichiro, who is an alumnus of NHK STRL, was awarded the Otto Schade Prize from the Society for Information Display (SID), which is the largest display-related academic society in the world.

The award was presented in recognition of his many years of successful work in improving the image quality of video displays that are driven by the active matrix method, making it possible to introduce high-resolution thin devices.

The NHK STRL is part of Japan’s public broadcaster NHK. It’s role is to build a richer broadcasting culture from a research and development viewpoint, as Japan’s only research organisation dedicated to broadcast technology.