A new season of Chinese TV shows kicks off in Brazil

(Photo: CMG)

A second season of China Media Group programmes has begun screening in Brazil.

Thirteen Portuguese-language documentaries, dramas and cartoons produced and translated by CMG are being shown on the TV terminal and online on-demand platform of Brazil Box Group, a mainstream pay-TV service in Brazil.

The season began on 12 September with the screening of a documentary, ‘Beyond the Mountains’. It portrays the lives of people of all ethnic groups living in the north and south of the Tianshan Mountains.

Seven documentaries are being broadcast for the first time. They show the natural scenery, rapid development and colourful social life of China in the new era. They recount the drastic changes in Chinese society and the moving stories behind these changes.

The first Chinese film and television broadcast exhibition season was held in Brazil in July 2021. It received wide attention and strong support from the people of Brazil, CGTN reports.

Brazilian Box Group is the country’s largest independent operator of pay-TV channels. It has seven TV channels and four online video-on-demand platforms, covering about 16 million households.