Australia’s SBS Urdu to hold Pakistan floods radiothon

SBS Urdu, part of Australian public broadcaster SBS, is hosting a radiothon on 18 September to raise money to support UNICEF Australia’s Pakistan Flood Emergency Appeal.

It will share the message: “Pakistan, we stand with you and support affected communities.”

From 6pm to 8pm Australian time, broadcasters and producers from SBS Radio’s Urdu programme will lead two hours of special live coverage via radio, Facebook and SBS online.

The radiothon, in partnership with UNICEF Australia, will feature high-profile guests including Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, senior community leaders and other public figures.

“I urge the community to support this appeal. Your generosity will make a difference,” Mr Khawaja said.

The radiothon can be heard on SBS Radio or the SBS Radio app.