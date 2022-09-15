info@abu.org.my

India’s Doordarshan turns 63

Indian’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur, has conveyed his best wishes to the public television broadcaster, Doordarshan, on its 63rd anniversary on 15 September.

In a tweet, Mr Thakur described it as a momentous occasion. He said that through the decades, Doordarshan had captured the timeless journey of India in transition.

He added that its archives were a treasure trove of the country’s rich history.

Doordarshan was established on 15 September 1959 as a service reaching viewers in and around the capital, New Delhi.

Today it has 66 studio centres across India including 17 major centres in state capitals.