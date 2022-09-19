Cambodia calls for greater ASEAN-China media cooperation

Cambodian Minister of Information Dr Khieu Kanharith has called on ASEAN and China to work together in finding ways to promote media cooperation.

The minister made the remarks via a video conference call at the 2022 ASEAN Media Partners Forum on 15 September, Cambodia’s national news agency AKP reports.

The one-day forum, hosted by China Media Group and the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was attended by delegates from government institutions, academics and media institutions.

Mr Khieu Kanharith described the forum as a hub for scholars and experts to discuss, share experiences, find possible solutions and discover new ways to move forward for media cooperation between ASEAN and China.

He expressed his hope that the use of media leverage between ASEAN and China would boost economic development during the recovery period from COVID-19.

The minister spoke highly of the good bilateral cooperation between Cambodian and Chinese media organisations and said Cambodia would continue strengthening the existing cooperation for media development of both sides.