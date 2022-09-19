Media Prima screens special film on Malaysia Day

(Photo: Media Prima)

Malaysian media company Media Prima Berhad screened a special short film, ‘3 Sekawan’, to mark Malaysia Day on 16 September.

The film, whose title means ‘3 Friends’, was aimed at educating and inspiring Malaysians, especially young people, about the sacrifices made by local heroes who led the country to independence, the New Straits Times reports.

It follows three childhood friends who reunite at their kampong (village) to celebrate Independence Day. They hatch a mischievous plan that causes chaos in the village and must fix everything before the big day rolls around.

Playing the leading roles are three talented young actors, Ummar Shakur, Camans Kong and Rudtra Manivanan.

The film also features well-known actors Datuk Rahim Razali, Kazar Saisi, Redza Rosli, Sherry Ibrahim, Mandy Chong and Sathiya.

It was shot entirely in a real kampong in Perlis, Malaysia’s smallest state, near the border with Thailand.

Media Prima showed the film on its free-to-air channels including TV3 and TV9 and its streaming service.