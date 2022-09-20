India’s Prasar Bharati creates Internal Audit Wing

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has created an Internal Audit Wing to strengthen financial controls and risk management.

It has released a 2022 internal audit manual to provide guidance to all officials on the newly created wing.

The broadcaster said the manual had been prepared on the basis of rules and instructions issued from time to time by the government and by Prasar Bharati itself.

The Prasar Bharati board approved the creation of the Internal Audit Wing at its 169th meeting.

The board has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen the institutional mechanism governing internal audit practices as part of a road map for modernisation.