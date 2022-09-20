Queen’s funeral draws huge global TV audience

(Photo: CGTN)

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is predicted to have been watched by more people than the funeral of Princess Diana or the Apollo 11 moon landing, according to preliminary figures.

The funeral on 19 September is predicted to have attracted over four billion viewers from around the world, making the event the most watched broadcast in history, the Daily Express reports.

Currently, the most watched event on TV in the UK remains the funeral service of Diana, Princess of Wales, which took place 25 years ago on 6 September 1997 and drew in an average of 32.1 million people.

With an estimated 19.3 million tuning in via BBC One and 11.7 million on ITV at home, global audiences figures are said to have reached 2.5 billion.

To this day the most-watched event in TV history is the Atlanta Olympics opening ceremony of 1996, which drew in 3.6 billion viewers.

Until the Queen’s funeral, not a single event has come close to matching those ratings.