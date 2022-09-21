ABS-CBN of the Philippines reaches 1 million TikTok followers

(Photo: ABS-CBN)

Philippine media company ABS-CBN Entertainment says its TikTok account has earned over one million followers and more than 18 million likes.

In August alone, its TikTok account gained over 488,900 new followers and 8.8 million likes, according to the analytics firm Social Blade.

Some of ABS-CBN Entertainment’s videos reach millions of viewers. They include highlights and teasers from programmes on Kapamilya, its pay-TV network, and the latest showbiz news.

The TikTok milestone strengthens ABS-CBN’s already large digital presence. The ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel claims to be the most subscribed channel in Southeast Asia with over 41 million subscribers and 53.5 billion lifetime views.

ABS-CBN Entertainment says its Facebook page remains the most followed page in the Philippines with over 34 million followers.

