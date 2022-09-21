Australian commercial radio ad revenue rises in August

Commercial radio ad revenue for the five major Australian capital cities increased by 11.7 percent to A$55.479 million (US$37.2 million) in August compared to A$49.653 million (US$33.27 million) a year ago, according to figures released by industry body CRA.

Sydney stations recorded a healthy 26.5 percent year on year increase in ad revenue to A$16.889 million in the month. Melbourne stations grew 13.3 percent to A$18.608 million, Adelaide stations were up 4.1 percent to A$5.066 million and Brisbane increased 2.9 percent to A$8.258 million. Perth was down 4.7 percent to A$6.658 million.

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals said the travel, automotive and insurance categories were rebuilding advertising spend which had contributed to the month’s strong growth in ad revenue.

Direct and independent agencies’ spending also increased during August.

Mr Ennals said the GfK radio survey 5 achieved another best-ever result for commercial radio with weekly listeners up 8 percent year on year to more than 12 million people across the five metro capitals.

“Although we have not reached the revenue heights of pre-Covid days, advertisers recognise that radio is a cost-effective platform with high audience reach and engagement.”

The figures include agency and direct ad revenue and were compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data.