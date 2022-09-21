Call for accountability in killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

(Photo: Al Jazeera)

The Media Freedom Coalition has signed a statement calling for accountability in the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

The veteran Palestinian-American journalist, who worked for Al Jazeera, was killed in the West Bank in May.

Al Jazeera and others have accused Israeli military forces of killing the journalist, who was wearing a blue vest with ‘PRESS’ written on it. Israel for its part said an investigation had found it was possible she had been killed by either Israeli or Palestinian fire.

Four months after her killing, 29 members of the Media Freedom Coalition have signed a statement calling for accountability.

“Freedom of expression, press freedom and the safety of journalists and media workers are indispensable for the flourishing of free, pluralistic, inclusive and democratic societies,” the coalition said in the statement.

“It is of paramount importance that attacks on members of the media are thoroughly investigated and that those found responsible are held accountable.”

The Media Freedom Coalition is a collaboration among 52 countries who work together to promote media freedom and the safety of journalists at home and abroad.

See the coalition’s statement here.