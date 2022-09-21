China’s CGTN looks at space exploration

(Photo: CGTN)

China’s international broadcaster CGTN has co-produced a programme on space exploration with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

Titled ‘Space Exploration for a Shared Future’, the programme brings together experts, professionals and space enthusiasts from around the world to share their thoughts and expertise.

The programme was screened at the 73rd International Astronautical Congress in Paris on 20 September.

“Despite the challenges and uncertainties on Earth, humanity has always had a dream of reaching out beyond the stars,” CGTN said.

“As we see countries and alliances de-coupling and breaking up, it’s more important than ever to hold onto collective thinking and common goals.”

Watch the programme in full here.