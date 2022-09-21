MBC to broadcast Major League Baseball world tour

Korean broadcaster MBC has announced that it will exclusively broadcast four exhibition games between the All-Stars of US Major League Baseball and the Korean Baseball Organisation in November.

For the first time in 100 years, a team of US major league talents, including Korean players, will play offseason exhibition games in Korea, The Korea Herald Reports.

Two exhibition games will take place in Busan at the Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium, the home of KBO club Lotte Giants, on 11 and 12 November.

The two other games will be played at Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, the home of Kiwoom Heroes, in Guro-gu, southwestern Seoul, on 14 and 15 November.

MLB players have not played any exhibition games in Korea since 1922.

According to MBC, the detailed schedule and ticket sales for the exhibition matches have yet to be decided.

The four-game 2022 “MLB World Tour: Korea Series” will be available live on MBC and local streaming service Wavve.