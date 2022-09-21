WBU calls for investigation into assault on Sri Lankan media

The World Broadcast Unions has urged the Sri Lankan government to investigate an assault on media personnel on 9 July 2022.

The WBU has called on the government to appoint an impartial body to investigate the incident and to ensure that police and security personnel do not intimidate, harass or assault any journalists, or anyone associated with the companies which employ them.

It says it is continuing to closely monitor the government’s response to attacks on journalists and attempts to intimidate media organisations.

The media company which employs the journalists assaulted, MTV Channel (Private) Limited, said several staff members in the top-level of senior management were arbitrarily summoned to record statements in respect of a news report on 9 July and the arson attack on the private residence of the then Prime Minister.

The WBU is speaking out on these events in direct support to MTV’s parent company Capital Maharaja Group, who is a member of the ABU.

