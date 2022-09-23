Journalists welcome G20 training

Asiavision member TVRI and ABU News have held a two-day training course for TVRI journalists covering the G20 leaders summit.

The course was held in Jakarta and conducted by the ABU’s Director of News, Deborah Steele.

Twenty TVRI personnel including journalists, cameraman, producers, and editors took part.

TVRI President Director Iman Brotoseno officially opened the training and said it aimed to increase participants’ knowledge of G20 and improve their coverage skills.

The course included key information about G20 and how it operates, the impact of G20 issues on everyday lives, the core components of coverage and scenario planning, script writing and maximising audience engagement.

The head of the Islamic Development Bank’s regional hub, Salah Jelassi, briefed the journalists on the Bank’s perspective of G20, including issues related to sustainable development and took part in a Q&A session.

The G20 Leaders meeting will be held in Bali on November 15-16. TVRI is the host broadcaster and will provide coverage to the broadcasters of G20 members around the world.

Asiavision will provide extensive coverage of G20.