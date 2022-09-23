Qatar’s QMC pledges ‘exceptional’ World Cup coverage

(Photo: Gulf Times)

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) says it aims to provide exceptional coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which takes place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December.

QMC’s CEO, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani al-Thani, said the coverage would include not only telecasts but radio coverage in several foreign languages, including English, French and Urdu, the Gulf Times reports.

In an interview on Kuwait Radio, he said QMC intended to meet the expectations of viewers and listeners through a large network of correspondents inside and outside the stadiums.

The World Cup will feature 32 teams. With a population of fewer than 3 million people, Qatar will host an expected influx of 1.2 million fans – a huge challenge for the country.