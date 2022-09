Vietnam’s northwestern region and me

Sèn Hoàng Mỹ Lam rose to fame after winning first prize in the prestigious national Morning Star singing contest in 2015, in the folk music category. She recently released her project “Vietnam’s northwestern region and me” which feature iconic spots of the rugged mountain region and cultural spaces of the Thai ethnic group.

Song list:

1. School opening

2. The joy of going to school

3. Joyful autumn song

4. Like yesterday

Photo:VOV