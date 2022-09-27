ABU and ASEAN Para Sports Federation explore partnership

The ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) has met with the ABU to explore future partnership in para sports and events. The Secretary General of APSF, Senior Col. Dr Wandee Tosuwan, met her counterpart, Dr Javad Mottaghi, and the ABU Sports team.

The APSF delegation briefed the ABU team on its strategic plan and the para sports movement in the region. The APSF Secretary General said the ABU with its large network could help promote para sports in the region.

Dr Mottaghi said the ABU had worked with Asian Para and Paralympic committees before and looked forward to a fruitful partnership.

The two sides discussed ways to work together in terms of television production and distribution of APSF events, such as the APSF Games in Cambodia in 2023.

APSF is the governing body of the Paralympic movement in Southeast Asia.