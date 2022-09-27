Australia’s ABC launches its 2023 Trailblazers programme

Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, has launched its 2023 Trailblazers programme, which showcases the stories of regional Australia’s brightest new leaders.

Trailblazers is an opportunity for young innovators, aged 18 – 28, who have started social, educational and economic development projects in their regional communities, to have their work celebrated nationally.

Previous Trailblazers projects have tackled issues including strengthening Indigenous culture, youth mental health, sustainable agriculture, employment, education and supporting remote entrepreneurs.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, encourages and supports regional Australia’s young leaders to get involved.

“The Trailblazers initiative has supported countless young regional and rural Australians to tell their story and more broadly, to tell the story of regional Australia – one that is as diverse as it is important.”

The ABC’s Director of Regional & Local, Judith Whelan, has welcomed the launch of the 2023 Trailblazers’ programme, saying it marks the start of some incredible journeys for young people in regional communities around Australia.

“This is a programme that has consistently delivered for those who have taken part in past years. It has also delivered substantial benefits to regional communities. Trailblazers is an inspiring and uplifting initiative and the ideas that come from it never fail to impress.”

