ABU syndicates Disaster Risk Reduction conference coverage

The ABU and ten journalists from Asiavision members have provided coverage of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, held in Brisbane, Australia on 19-22 September.

The coverage was part of the ABU led WBU Media Saving Lives initiative, and saw reporters from DDI India, TVRI Indonesia, FBC Fiji and ABS-CBN Philippines provide extensive coverage to all ABU members.

The coverage featured exclusive interviews with Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction.

It included interviews with stakeholders and delegates from member nations, headline news items and ready-to-air reporter packages.

This is the fourth cycle of syndicated coverage under the WBU Media Saving Lives initiative. The project is now preparing to provide coverage of the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) in Egypt on 6-17 November 2022.