Fiji’s Walesi partners with FBC for digital billboard ads

(Photo: FBC)

Walesi, the Fijian government’s digital television infrastructure company, is partnering with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation for the promotion and sale of advertising spots on its digital billboards.

Under the agreement, FBC will manage and sell advertising packages for Walesi on outdoor digital screens, FBC News reports.

Walesi Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj (pictured right) said that as part of its digitalisation plan, the company would advertise on digital billboards across the main islands of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

“We saw synergy where FBC currently has a platform for advertising and we thought this would be a good partnership, a win-win partnership between the two entities where FBC would be able to promote and sell advertising spots for Walesi as well on the digital screens and generate revenue.”

FBC Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (pictured left) said the partnership was testament to a growing relationship between FBC and Walesi.

Apart from giving its clients the opportunity to be on radio, television, digital platforms and cinema, FBC was now offering them advertising space on digital billboards, increasing both their customers’ reach and revenue.