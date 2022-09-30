Mediacorp DJs go live from Singapore’s Orchard Road

(Photo: Mediacorp 987)

Radio DJs from Mediacorp are broadcasting live from Orchard Road to celebrate Singapore’s F1 Grand Prix, which takes place on 2 October.

Orchard Road is one of Singapore’s main retail areas, lined with upmarket shopping centres and hotels, and popular with tourists and locals alike.

Live broadcasting from the area started on 23 September outside Ngee Ann City shopping centre, CNA reports. The DJs on hand included 987’s Joakim Gomez, Sonia Chew and Natasha (pictured left to right) as well as LOVE972’s Violet Fenying and Patricia Mok.

Also taking part during the week are many DJs from other Mediacorp stations including Oli 968, Ria 897, Warna 942, GOLD 905, YES 933, CLASS 95 and Symphony 924. Actors and artists are joining them.

The entertainment included a party at *SCAPE Bandstand in Orchard Road on 24 September with performances from homegrown acts such as Dharni, Shigga Shay, Fariz Jabba and The Freshman.

The F1 Grand Prix takes place on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, a winding 5 km circuit.