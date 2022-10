Saad Ramadan – a young talented singer

Saad Ramadan is a Lebanese young talented singer with a distinguished voice. After participating in the “Star Academy” program, he launched into the world of singing.

Song list:

1. Shou Mahsoudin

2. Ma Baeref

3. Dod Nisyan

4. Bayyah B Hobbik

5. Alayha Ouyoun

6. Hobb Oustoury

7. Kholis L Waet

8. Shou Saabeh Alayi

Photo: Radio Liban