Singapore’s CNA wins major global award

CNA has been named the global winner of the prestigious Best News Website or Mobile Service award at the Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022, organised by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The Singapore-based news network beat stiff competition from several prominent news agencies from other geographical regions to win the award, which was announced on 29 September at the World News Media Congress 2022 in Zaragoza, Spain.

CNA is the first news network in Southeast Asia to win this award. Previous winners include The Washington Post (2021) and The Guardian (2020).

The Digital Media Awards Worldwide recognise news publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects. The awards are first held at a regional level in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and South Asia, with entries evaluated by local juries.

The respective regional winners then go on to compete at the international level, with a different set of juries selecting the best in each category for the Digital Media Awards Worldwide.

Judges commended CNA for its app and website which have been “created in a way that is entirely compatible with mobile-first thinking for news consumers, using a fantastically forward-thinking approach that should be a standard for the industry in 2022”.

Walter Fernandez, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Sustainability Officer, Mediacorp, said, “It is a tremendous honour for CNA’s digital platforms to be recognised on the global stage by the World Association of News Publishers.”

Tham Loke Kheng, CEO, Mediacorp, said, “We are immensely proud of CNA’s win at this year’s Digital Media Awards Worldwide. This underscores our commitment across Mediacorp to engage our consumers with trusted editorial content, strong presentation and a superior customer experience across our digital platforms.”