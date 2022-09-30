UNICEF and Doordarshan team up for post-pandemic series

(Photo: UNICEF)

UNICEF and USAID have launched a new series on India’s public TV broadcaster Doordarshan highlighting the challenges of a post-pandemic world.

The series, Duur Se Namaste (‘Greetings from a distance’) is a fictional Hindi series developed in an entertainment-education format, promoting the adoption of healthy behaviours and practices.

Weaving messages on COVID-19 vaccine promotion and the need to continue COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, the series includes tips for navigating mental health issues for children and young people and supporting children’s learning recovery as they return to school.

Arjan de Wagt of UNICEF India said: “We know from scientific studies in India how impactful television can be in catalysing effective behaviour change, and we have seen the power of visual communication during the pandemic.”

Mayank Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharati and DG, Doordarshan said, “Duur Se Namaste is a very relevant show in the present times and as India’s public service broadcaster, it is our mandate to ensure that such shows reach the public.

“We are happy to have this partnership with UNICEF and look forward to continuing our work together for public welfare.”

The show is broadcast every Sunday from 11 am to 12 noon, with repeat telecasts on Saturdays from 6 to 7 pm. It is also available on YouTube.